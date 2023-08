23 August 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have attended a ceremony to inaugurate the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli.

