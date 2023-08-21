Families resettled in Lachin handed over keys to their homes [PHOTOS]

21 August 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

13 families of Lachin residents, who returned to their native land today after years of waiting, have received keys to their homes, Azernews reports.

Families sent from Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh district of Baku city and reached Lachin experienced the joy of reuniting with their native homes. After meeting the families in Lachin, employees of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs handed them the keys to their houses. Thus, 234 families, i.e. 904 people, have been permanently accommodated in Lachin.

It should be noted that all conditions have been created for the resettled families to be accommodated in Lachin in the houses in which they used to live and which were restored or rebuilt after the occupation on the instructions of the Head of State.

