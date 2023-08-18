First migration caravan left for Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

On August 18, the first migration caravan was sent from Gobu Park 3 residential complex of the Garadagh district of Baku to Fuzuli city, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

23 families - 90 people temporarily settled in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron districts will now live in their homeland.

Residents of Fizuli expressed their gratitude to the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the brave Azerbaijani Army, and our heroic soldiers and officers who saved our lands from occupation, for being surrounded by comprehensive state care.

The distribution of houses was carried out by drawing lots based on the existing rules of providing new residential areas to internally displaced persons, based on the principles of openness and fairness. The drawing was held on August 5 at the Repatriation Department of the State Committee. 144 families (509 people) participated in the drawing. In terms of family composition, 51 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 76 with three-room apartments, and 17 with four-room apartments.

Representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh economic region (except Shusha district) liberated from occupation and the Executive Power of Fizuli district, as well as other officials, took part in the departure ceremony.

Fizuli resident: I am very happy to return to my homeland.

"I've never seen Fizuli. I was a one-month-old baby when my family moved there. I am very proud to have returned to my native land."

Araz Aliyev, a resident of Fizuli, said in a statement.

Expressing gratitude to the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and our glorious Army for giving them this joy, Araz Aliyev said: "I started a new family life. I studied music at Shusha Humanitarian College. I am working on a specialty in Fizuli. I believe that everything will be according to the will of my heart.".

Araz Aliyev wished God's mercy to our martyrs, who shared the joy of their return and wished strong health to our veterans.

Resident experiencing the joy of returning to Fizuli: It's like I was born again

"I am so excited, I couldn't sleep tonight because of my joy. I feel like I have been born again. The land is another love. Blood has been spilled for this land, our brave boys have died. It is our duty to take possession of the land they entrusted to us."

This opinion was expressed by Fizuli resident Sureya Abbasova in her statement.

The Fizuli resident, thanking for the joy of returning to our country, said: "May God protect our country, our army, and our President.

I have been preparing my belongings since the day we bought Fizuli. During those years we lived in a hostel in Darnagul. Now, fortunately, we have our own house. With the attention and care of our state, we will rebuild everything and turn Fizuli into a paradise."

A resident of Fizuli, who reported that he has three children, indicated that his son is traveling with him, and his daughter is going to the third stage.

The relocation of families to Fizuli town will continue in the coming days.

