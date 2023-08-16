Restoration works in cultural capital of Azerbaijan's Shusha are underway [VIDEO]

16 August 2023 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Since the end of the second Garabagh War in 2020, the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan has been undergoing a process of restoration and reconstruction. The famous Turkish TV channel Haber Global recently prepared a report from the city, focusing on the buildings destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Azernews reports, citing Haber Global.

The report highlighted the restoration work being carried out at the Govhar Agha mosque, as well as the reconstruction of road infrastructure in the region. The mosque is now open for worship and restoration work is being carried out in many places, including the construction of boutique hotels. All works are being done without prejudice to the historical appearance of the city.

The report also noted the significance of the city of Shusha not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world.

Azerbaijan has also presented new footage of restoration work in Shusha, including the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif, which is scheduled to be completed by June 2021. A project to restore the mausoleum has been developed, with the original appearance of the mausoleum being preserved despite the use of modern technologies.

Restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan's Garabagh is also rapidly proceeding. The construction of the Zangilan and Fizuli airports in a short time is evidence of this. Work is also underway to resolve the mine problem in Garabagh, in order to ensure the safe return of the population to their native lands.

Overall, the restoration and reconstruction of Shusha and other liberated territories in Azerbaijan is progressing quickly, with the help of both Azerbaijan and its allies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz