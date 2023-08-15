Turkish media observe construction and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's Lachin & Aghdam [PHOTOS]

15 August 2023 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The trip of journalists of the brotherly country to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation continues. The next stop of media representatives visiting East Zangazur and Garabagh economic districts was the town of Lachin, Azernews reports, citing a regional correspondent.

The journalists arrived in Lachin town after the Aghali village of Zangilan district. Here they were met by the staff of the Special Representative Office of the President in the Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region. The media representatives were provided with detailed information about the town of Lachin. It was noted that as a result of Armenian vandalism during the occupation, all infrastructure in Lachin was destroyed and destroyed, and nature was subjected to ecological terrorism. After the liberation of Lachin, as well as in other districts, construction and reconstruction works were started here, and in a short time, the houses in Lachin were restored and handed over to the original inhabitants.

It was brought to the attention of the guests that under the "Great Return" program, the people of Lachin have returned to their land. A few days ago, the next phase of the Great Return to Lachin was realized and 23 more families have moved to the town permanently. At present, 203 families comprising 793 people are residing in Lachin town and all infrastructural facilities have been provided here for the relocated families. The media representatives then toured the territory of Lachin, where they familiarised themselves with the conditions created by the construction and reconstruction works.

Then Hamza Ciftci, a journalist for Turkish TV channel Haber Global also shared his impressions of the visit to Aghdam.

"In Aghdam we witnessed the construction of a new road. Construction works are being carried out rapidly. The construction and reconstruction works carried out in the city encouraged us," the regional correspondent said.

Speaking about Aghdam - Khankendi road, the journalist noted: "The road is culture. We have heard about some difficulties related to the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Azerbaijan wants this road to be used for cargo transport for Armenian citizens in Garabagh. We hope that Azerbaijan's goodwill will be received favorably and the road will be put into use".

