Azerkosmos and Emposat Sign Business Contract

3 August 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerkosmos) has signed a business contract with Chinese company Emposat for hosting services. Emposat provides space infrastructure and satellite ground services, Azernews reports.

The contract is part of the Space Development Agency's (c) plans to build a global communications network in low Earth orbit. The 126 spacecraft will launch in six batches of 21 satellites at a rate of one launch per month, starting in September 2024. This constellation of satellites will be the Pentagon's first-ever internet in space, providing military communications, surveillance, and tracking of enemy targets.

The SDA initially sought bids under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) contracting method but changed course after Maxar Technologies filed a protest in October alleging that terms unfairly favored certain companies over others. The agency then re-issued the solicitation under the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) approach, which gives government agencies more flexibility to evaluate and select contractors.

The Transport Layer is a "proliferated" constellation, meaning it has a large enough number of satellites that it would be extremely costly for an adversary to try to take it down. It marks DoD's first major program to use smaller, lower-cost satellites for critical military operations. The satellites will have laser links so they can pass data in space as a mesh network and minimize the need to transfer data through ground stations.

The SDA constellation, if successful, could become a model for how DoD can deploy satellite networks that are more resilient against cyber-attacks and other threats. It will also provide connectivity to military forces in the field, allowing them to communicate through the network with everybody else.

The contract between Azerkosmos and Emposat will provide the necessary infrastructure and services to support the SDA's plans. This includes the use of Emposat's ground stations, which will enable the transmission of data from the satellites to the ground. It will also provide access to the company's satellite control center, which will enable the tracking and monitoring of the satellites.

The contract is a major step forward for the SDA's plans to build a global communications network in low Earth orbit. With the support of Azerkosmos and Emposat, the Pentagon will be able to provide its forces with the necessary communications and tracking capabilities to ensure mission success.

"We thank Emposat for once again placing their trust in us. Together we are trying to make our teleport capabilities even more innovative. This shows the perfect cooperation between the Azerkosmos and Emposat teams," said Azerkosmos Deputy Chairman Fuad Aslanov.

"In 2021, with Azerkosmos' support, we built our first overseas fixed station in Baku. We are very excited to improve the reception capabilities of the data we receive from the satellite via a 7.3-meter antenna. We look forward to expanding our cooperation in all aspects," said Dong Wei, first vice president of Emposat.

China's Emposat will also be represented at the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in October.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz