Diplomatic mission of Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan completed [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Gosheh on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic activity in our country, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda of the two countries, as well as prospects for the development of relations.

J.Bayramov thanked Ambassador Sami Abdullah Goshehi for his efforts in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan and wished him success in his future activity.

Various, including political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, tourism, etc., relations between the two countries. Speaking about the existence of a mutually beneficial cooperation agenda in the spheres, the minister noted the importance of mutual contacts and political consultation mechanisms in the development of relations. The importance of continuing cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations and platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was stressed.

Sami Abdullah Goshehi said the global initiatives put forward by our country during his diplomatic activity as ambassador to Azerbaijan were praiseworthy. Prospects for closer cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan in various fields were noted, as well as the importance of continuing contacts between the two countries in this regard.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

