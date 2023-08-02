Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 2 2023

Azerbaijan meets 75% of Bulgaria's natural gas needs

2 August 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
The volume of Azerbaijani natural gas supplied through the Bulgarian-Greek interconnector (IGB) satisfies about 74.66 percent of Bulgarian demand and creates a basis for the formation of reasonable prices for "blue fuel" in this country, Azernews reports.

