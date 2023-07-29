Azerbaijan women's sabre team reached quarterfinal stage of World Championship

29 July 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 29, team fencing competition among saber fencers started at the World Fencing Championship in Milan (Italy), Azernews reports.

The press service of Azerbaijan Fencing Federation has informed, that the team consisting of Anna Bashta, Sabina Karimova, Polina Kaspiarovich and Valeria Bolshakova defeated Argentina with the score 45:33 and entered the top 16. In the next match our team defeated the German team with the score 45:32 and moved up to the 8th place in the world championship.

The World Fencing Championships 2023, one of the five competitions that offers qualifying points for the Paris 2024 Olympics, is scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy from July 22 to 30.

Fencers from over 150 countries will compete in the foil, epee and sabre categories, both in individual and team events at the Milan Convention Center (MiCo). Live stream will be available on Olympics.com.

The individual events will run from July 22-27 while the team events will be held from July 27-30.

On July 30, our team will meet the Korean team in a match to reach the semifinals.

