Agreement on establishment Organization of Trade Unions of Turkic States signed in Shusha

29 July 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

An agreement on the establishment of the Organization of Trade Unions of Turkic States has been signed in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan, the Confederation of Trade Union Organizations of Turkish, the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, MP Sattar Mokhbaliyev recalled during his speech that the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was established in 2009 in Nakhchivan: "The unification of brotherly countries became possible thanks to the efforts and determination of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye".

An agreement on the establishment of the Organization of Trade Unions of Turkic States was signed within the event.

It should be noted that the purpose of establishing the organization is to unite efforts for effective protection of interests and labor rights of workers, ensuring freedom of activity.

