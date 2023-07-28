Azerbaijan invites Tatar entrepreneurs to start investment projects in industrial zones [PHOTO]

28 July 2023 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZIA), informed about industrial zones and agro-parks operating in our country, available investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, applied tax and customs privileges, as well as presentation of industrial zones and agro-parks, Azernews reports, citing to EZIA.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has effective relations of mutual cooperation with certain regions of Russia, including the Republic of Tatarstan. Establishment of a joint service center called Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC with the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association in the Industrial Park "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Jabrail, one of the world's leading truck manufacturing companies, "KamAZ". " - an indication of this.

Representatives of companies from various industries of Tatarstan, who took part in the meeting, informed about the activities of the enterprises they represented and opportunities for co-operation.

In the end, the prospects of investing in industrial parks were discussed, opinions on issues of mutual interest were exchanged and questions were answered.

Further, the guests familiarised themselves with the work done in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and the production processes at the cable and electrical equipment plants of STP LLC, a resident of the Industrial Park.

