Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund to start operating in autumn of this year

26 July 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund will start operating this autumn, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakit Torobayev, who announced it at the 5th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

