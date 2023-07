24 July 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Tomorrow Moscow will host a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

The talks will discuss the preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

