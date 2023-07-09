Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Tajikistan

9 July 2023 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the outgoing Tajikistan’s ambassador Rustam Soli, Azernews reports.

The minister pointed out the both peoples share common history and culture.

The parties expressed confidence with the progress of relations in all areas in line interests of both peoples.

Ambassador Soli expressed his gratitude for the support during his activity in Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov wished ambassador Rustam Soli success in his future activities.

---

