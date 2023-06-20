Armenians attract children to military activities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

20 June 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Cases of the use of underage Armenian children in separatist-activated hostilities have recently resurfaced. A few days ago, Armenian bloggers posted a video on social networks showing underage children moving around in military uniforms in Karabakh.

Separatist aspirations and the corresponding actions of a group of persons claiming to be "leaders" of the Armenian population in the territory of Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, still continue. There is still a process of movement of illegal Armenian armed formations inside Karabakh and conducting "military exercises" in various directions.

There were also cases when minor children performed various duties in videos reflecting the situation on the combat positions of the Armenian side during the second Karabakh war. Moreover, there are enough photos and videos of underage children participating in exercises related to defense and other military activities.

Photo 1. Minor children participating in the training of illegal military formations in Karabakh.

These images were published on the page of an Armenian blogger on social networks, who currently works as a photographer in Karabakh. The footage shows the participation of Armenian children in the initial military exercises held in the village of Khanabad in Khojaly district shortly before the second Karabakh war (in July 2020).

Photo 2. A photo published on the Instagram platform in connection with the participation of underage Armenian children in the exercises of initial military training.

Despite the fact that in the current post-conflict period Baku has put forward a proposal for a dialogue with the aim of implementing the process of reintegration of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin, the separatists are attempting some political as well as military actions aimed at disrupting this process.

Ruben Vardanyan, who tried to prevent the process of reintegration between Baku and residents of Karabakh of Armenian origin and called on ordinary Armenian citizens to fight against Azerbaijan.

Among the projects implemented in Karabakh by the "We Are Our Mountains" Development Agency created by Ruben Vardanyan, and also a competition including systematic military training called "Davit Bek Youth Championship“ is being held.

This event, called a youth sports competition, is planned to be held among boys and girls of age from 16 to 18 years studying in Khankendi schools.

The purpose of the event is to promote military topics among young people, to ensure the readiness of young people for combat operations and the formation of experienced combat units.

However, shortly after the announcement of the competition, after the publication in the Azerbaijani press of revealing materials about the role of international foreign banks in financing the project, the “We are Our Mountains” Development Agency attempted to distort the published information about the goals and objectives of the project.

Photo 4. Primary information about the games at the David-Bek Youth Championship, in which minors participated.

In the territories of Karabakh recognized as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan within the framework of international law, sending Armenian minors to separatist and terrorist activities under the guise of military sports and preliminary military training is a crime against humanity.

The footage published in recent days on social networks, including the involvement of minors under the guise of various games by various Armenian armed groups in military exercises on the territory of Karabakh, inculcate hatred and hostility to a new generation and are preparing for a new war with Azerbaijan.

In this regard, a report document prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in January this year on the involvement of children in the Armed Forces and armed groups by Armenia was submitted to the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

The principles and provisions for the protection of children in armed conflict are contained in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Additional Protocols thereto of 1977, as well as in the Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989 and its Optional Protocol of 2000 on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

The report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan notes that Armenia has grossly violated the norms and principles established by international law.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court states that actions related to the conscription or mobilization for military service of children under the age of 15 or their active use in military operations within the framework of international and non-international conflicts are classified as war crimes.

The separatist leadership led by Arayik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan, who are trying to present themselves as the leaders of the residents of Karabakh of Armenian origin, are committing an international crime for using underage children in military activities.

Underage children are currently used in the training camps of ISIS, YPG/PKK, Al-Qaeda and a number of other terrorist organizations. Quite extensive information about this can be found in the reports of international organizations.

Photo 6. Children's special forces of the terrorist ISIS organization.

Photo 7. Children are fighters of the terrorist YPG/PKK organization.

The actions carried out by these terrorist organizations are also held in the Karabakh region, which is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

However, the illegal military activities carried out by VoMA, POGA and various other Armenian armed groups on the territory of Karabakh are ignored by the world community and international organizations.

Baku calls on other international organizations led by the UN and its specialized agencies (UNICEF), including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, which have global authority in the field of human rights, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene in the activities carried out by the separatists.

