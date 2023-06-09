Ambassador of Ukraine thanks for support of Azerbaijan

9 June 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the friendly Azerbaijani people for the next humanitarian aid and noted that after arriving in Ukraine it would be sent to the disaster zone, Azernews reports.

He said that in addition to this assistance, 20 tons of fuel were also sent: “It is intended for equipment and ships used in rescue operations. We can say that our strategic partnership has reached an even higher level. This is true and sincere friendship."

Note that, a huge dam in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, unleashing a flood. Thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas either side of the river Dnipro.



