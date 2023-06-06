Senegalese President sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

6 June 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President!

I have the pleasure to extend to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day.

I wish you and friendly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I avail myself of this great opportunity to reiterate my readiness to work with you to strengthen the relations of cordial friendship between our two countries.

With deep respect,

Macky Sall

President of the Republic of Senegal

---

