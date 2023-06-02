Azerbaijan was elected member of WTO Executive Council

2 June 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan was elected a member of the WTO Executive Council for 2023-2025, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

On May 31, 2023, the 68th meeting of the Commission for Europe of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) began its work in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Elections to the Executive Council of the WTO were held on June 1, 2023, within the framework of the said session, which will last until June 2 of the current year.

Azerbaijan was elected a member of the WTO Executive Council for 2023-2025, having received the highest number of votes together with Italy, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Bulgaria, as a result of the elections held under very competitive conditions, in which 11 countries fought for 5 vacant seats.

We thank all the countries that supported the election of Azerbaijan as a member of the WTO Executive Council.

---

