Azerbaijani President laid foundation stone for village of Yanshag of Kalbajar district

27 May 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

A foundation stone for the village of Yanshaq of the Kalbajar district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev briefed the Azerbaijani President on the works to be done in the village.

A total of 421 families are planned to be settled in the village of Yanshag. The first phase will see the construction of one-storey houses for relocation of 218 families. There will be 50 two-apartment, 112 three-apartment, 41 four-apartment and 15 five-apartment houses. The village will have a 264-seat school and 80-seat kindergarten.

The “green energy” will be used to light houses and streets.

Then, the Azerbaijani President watched a video about the village development plan.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Yanshag.

