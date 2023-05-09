Ataturk Street sign unveiled in Shusha

9 May 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ataturk Street sign has been unveiled in Shusha.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the event, Azernews reports.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the president of the restoration and reconstruction works to be carried out in the street, as well as public catering facilities to be created here.

The street is 714 meters in length and 11 meters in width.

President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the Ataturk Street sign.

