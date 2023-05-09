Former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu was awarded with “Friend of Azerbaijan” Golden Order

9 May 2023 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Emil Constantinescu, former President of Romania, member of the Board of Directors of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, head of e Institute for Advanced Study of Levantine Culture and Civilization in Bucharest was awarded with the “Friend of Azerbaijan” golden order.

Emil Nasirli, editor-in-chief of the international magazine “My Azerbaijan” and corresponding member of the International Academy of Sciences presented the award to Emil Constantinescu at the ceremony held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, Azernews reports.

Having noted that “Friend of Azerbaijan” golden order was awarded to Emil Constantinescu for his special contribution to development of friendship, political, economic and cultural relations between Azerbaijan Romania, Emin Nasirli mentioned in his speech that Romania always stands by Azerbaijan and supports its independence.

Editor-in-Chief Emil Nasirli presented the book “Heydar Aliyev. 100 Moments of Lives" by Emil Constantinescu, which was published within the framework of the international project "Propaganda of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's legacy"

Emil Nasirli said that Romania, whose partnership relations with Azerbaijan are developing on a constantly ascending pathway, is one of the distinguished countries of Europe. This is also confirmed by the fact that this country, thanks to its consistent and goal-oriented policy, has become one of the most important voice holders in prestigious organizations such as the European Union and NATO. Throughout history, many generations of Romanians have fought for freedom, independence, solidarity, and actions such as securing national dignity. The economy of friendly Romania is multi-dimensional.

Here there are broad development prospects of separate infrastructure areas, energy sector including renewable energy segment, as well as agriculture, automobile, aerospace, bio-industry and other fields of economy. Surely, this perspective is based on traditions and economic potential that have been settled throughout many years. Creative work, literacy economy is strongly promoted in the country.

Then, the editor-in-chief Emil Nasirli declared that there was a high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Romania and added that bilateral cooperation in the economic field was also developing successfully. Various equipment and devices, their spare parts, electric motors and equipment, wires, ferrous metal products, furniture and parts of furniture, wood sawdust plates, medicines were imported from Romania to Azerbaijan. Our republic exported crude oil, unprocessed aluminum alloys, gas oils, jet kerosene fuel, chemical products and drugs to friendly countries.

“Europe's special attitude towards Azerbaijan as a South Caucasian country is related to the fact that Azerbaijan, like other regional projects, successfully implemented the TAP project, the last segment of the Southern Gas Corridor; it has again become a reliable energy partner for the European Union. Last year, Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a strategic partnership memorandum on natural gas in Baku, and this means that gas exports to Europe are increasing rapidly, and our country continuously makes great contributions to energy security,” Emil Nasirli said.

At the meeting, the existence of strategic partnership relations between the two countries and the importance of high-level mutual visits and meetings were emphasized. It was reported that close cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries were being implemented.

A wide range of views were exchanged about the visits of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Romania, the visits of the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to Azerbaijan, the issues serving mutual interests, the discussion of important regional projects, and the creation of a favorable opportunity for reviewing new pages of cooperation.

Emil Constantinescu, former President of Romania in his turn expressed his gratitude to the Editorial Board and staff of the international magazine “My Azerbaijan” and highly appreciated the work done by the Azerbaijan side to strengthen the relations and cooperation between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz