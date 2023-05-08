Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to make more efforts within normalization talks - Foreign Minister

8 May 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan calls on the Armenian side to show goodwill and make more efforts within the framework of negotiations on normalization in all dimensions.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this, during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius.

“I provided my Lithuanian colleague with detailed information about the post-conflict situation in our region, Azerbaijan's efforts to promote a regional peace agenda, including the latest round of negotiations in the United States on a draft peace agreement with Armenia. The agenda of our discussions included construction and restoration work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the opening of transport routes and communications,” Bayramov noted.

In general, as Bairamov added, despite some dynamics, the progress achieved in all three dimensions of normalization, namely in the preparation of a draft peace treaty, which will determine the basis of bilateral relations, in the issue of delimitation of the state border and the restoration of transport and communication links, has not yet justified expectations.

According to the minister, he also highlighted the issue of the mine threat from Armenia against Azerbaijan, which is an obvious violation of human rights and an obstacle to socio-economic development and the return of expelled Azerbaijanis to their homes.

"After the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan reached 299 people, of which 54 people died," the Foreign Minister concluded.

