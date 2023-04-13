Strategic Plan of State Support Agency to NGOs is being prepared

13 April 2023 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

On April 12-13, 2023, an extended mobile meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Support Agency to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the Training Center of the State Tax Service located in the Shamakhi district. The meeting was attended by experienced NGO experts and representatives, members, and employees of the Supervisory Board of the Agency. The main purpose of the meeting was to analyze the strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and challenges of the Agency, to define the mission and vision, strategic goals for 2024-2026, and to prepare an action plan to achieve the strategic goals.

At the meeting, together with the invited NGO representatives, discussions were held regarding the preparation of the "Strategic Plan of the Agency for 2024-2026". In each of the 3 formed groups consisting of experienced NGO experts and representatives, members of the Supervisory Board, and employees of the Executive Office of the Agency, ideas and suggestions were put forward in 4 sessions related to the Strategic Plan, and discussions and opinions were exchanged. After each session discussion, the proposals made by the groups were analyzed by the participants, systematized, and presented as a preliminary draft.

It was noted that consultations with NGO representatives will be continued in connection with the preparation of the Strategic Plan and will be adopted after the discussion stage. Discussions with NGO representatives regarding individual parts of the Strategic Plan are planned to be held in a live and online format, and close cooperation with them will continue throughout the process.

Vusal Guliyev, the head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with non-governmental organizations and Communications, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Council, announced the meeting of the Supervisory Council open. First up, the memory of three military servicemen who were martyred as a result of intensive fire from rifles of the units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions located in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus district to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Lachin district on April 11, was commemorated with a 1-minute silence.

Later, Vusal Guliyev said that when preparing the Strategic Plan, it is important to keep in mind the issues of civil society development as well as the priorities of Azerbaijan's development strategy.

“We must ensure that the state's support to NGOs is purposeful, relevant, and effective, and these help NGOs to achieve their goals and create positive change at the level of society and communities. We need to ensure that our strategic plan is comprehensive, multi-stakeholder, well-thought-out, and actionable. We also need to make sure it includes specific and measurable goals, timelines, and accountability,” he said.

