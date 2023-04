13 April 2023 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake at Maginutate 3 points hit the Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Republican Seismological Service Center, the earthquake happened on April 13 at 01:38 local time. No causality has been registered as a result of the earthquake.

