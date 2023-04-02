Azerbaijani army in charge of accomplishing historic mission across Karabakh

2 April 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Fuad Muxtarli; Aytac Seyhunqizi

Since 2020, the Azerbaijan army has been accomplishing a historic mission, which has not been fully completed yet. In view of Armenia’s torpedoing a peace deal to end a 30-year-long confrontation and tension in the region, the Azerbaijani army is undertaking urgent measures and the March 30 military operation was from the same sequence.

“In regard to the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several high grounds between Jaghazur and Zabux villages of Lachin District, main and auxiliary roads, as well as large areas along the border were taken under the control of units of the Azerbaijani Army,” the ministry said on March 30. (https://mod.gov.az/en/news/information-of-the-azerbaijan-defense-ministry-47166.html)

Proceeding from a variety of strategic tasks and operational situations, the Azerbaijani army is constantly taking measures to regain positions under Armenia’s control. The latest military operation was a necessity because the separatists were secretly using the 5-km-long dirt road joining the Lachin corridor for smuggling weapons, ammunition, mines and manpower.

Even though Azerbaijan signaled the Russian peacekeepers to this end, there was no reaction, on the contrary, several video clips made by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry proved peacekeepers were accompanying Armenian military vehicles to the separatist region. Therefore, units of the Azerbaijan army have taken additional measures to establish control over the roads leading to the region.

The objective of the Azerbaijani army is to prevent the separatists from smuggling weapons and personnel to the region via dirt roads from Armenia. On the other hand, reports about the number of separatists ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 is a bad omen and a wake-up call for Azerbaijan that the separatists are plotting fresh provocations.

First, the Azerbaijani army in the region has to prevent the separatists’ fresh provocations and oblige both the political wing and armed groups of the separatists to realize systematically their hopelessness and desperation and embrace Baku’s proposals and conditions.

The national army has been taking all necessary steps in the region and the nation with all power-wielding agencies must always be alerted to developments since Armenia will never revoke aggressive and occupational policies. The control of each height on the border with Armenia stands for reliable dominance over a vast area and expands the control possibilities. Units of the Azerbaijan army analyze the situation and take preventive measures. Controlling road networks means preventing any provocation in the future and this will always be so as we have properly learned our lesson from our nearly two centuries of defeats.

As for anti-terrorist operations, they are always on the agenda as there are still illegal bandit groups in Azerbaijani territories. As international laws state, armed groups that do not obey a state are called terrorists and are to be rendered neutral and the national army does and will do so until no armed group is left on Azerbaijani soil.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz