Azerbaijani energy minister visits Germany

27 March 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has visited Germany at the invitation of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbok and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the received information, the Minister will take part in the international conference entitled 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue to be held on 28-29 March in Berlin.

A speech by the Minister of Energy and bilateral meetings are planned to be held at the meeting, in which ministers from different countries, and high-level representatives from international organizations and financial institutions will attend.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz