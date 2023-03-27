Israeli president plans to visit Azerbaijan in 2023

27 March 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israeli President Isaac Herzog intends to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Israeli Jerusalem Post that he said this when receiving the credentials of Azerbaijan's first-ever ambassador to his country.

At the ceremony, Isaac Herzog welcomed Muxtar Mammadov by calling him a pioneer, noting that he plans to visit Azerbaijan sometime this year.

The Azerbaijani diplomat and the Israeli president discussed various topics from Azerbaijani literature - which turned out that the Israeli president is familiar with - to the economy.

The Azerbaijani ambassador gave detailed information about ongoing Armenian aggression and the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to visit Israel this week and is scheduled to meet with Herzog on Thursday.

Although the history of the diplomatic relations between the two states is 30 years, there had never been an Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel – not even a non-resident ambassador.

However, the Azerbaijani parliament made a historic decision to open an embassy in Israel in 2022, and Muxtar Mammadov was appointed the first ambassador to Israel by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Muxtar Mammadov holds degrees from the Baku State and the Khazar Universities on international relations, and in addition, a Master’s degree in European Studies from the College of Europe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz