Day 104: Free movement of vehicles via Lachin-Khankandi road continue

25 March 2023 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Military vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh passed freely through the peaceful protest venue on the Lachin-Khankendi road on March 25, Azernews reports.

The eco-activists did not obstruct the passage of four supply trucks and two passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankandi toward Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations about blockage of the Khankandi-Lachin road by civilian protesters are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

