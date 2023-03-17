Police find hand grenades in Azerbaijan's Lachin District

17 March 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Police found hand grenades in Azerbaijan's Lachin District, Azernews reports.

The Lachin District Police Department discovered two hand grenades and handed them over to relevant bodies, the Barda regional group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service reports.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

