Latvia appreciates role of Azerbaijan as chair of Non-Aligned Movement

9 March 2023 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

We appreciate the role of Azerbaijan as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is a platform for 120 states as a majority of the United Nations, said President of Latvia Egils Levits as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

We will be candidate for the UN Security Council 2025. We hope to get support from the member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement, the President of Latvia underlined.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz