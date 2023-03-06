Armenia & Karabakh separatists mount tension to disrupt peace process in region

6 March 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia and the separatist regime in Karabakh have once again aggravated tension in part of Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has blamed Armenia for the transportation of military equipment, ammunition and personnel to Karabakh through the unpaved road from Armenia.

In a statement, the ministry said that operational information was received about the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to Azerbaijani territories under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers, using the Xankandi-Xalfali-Tursu dirt road.

“In the morning of 5 March, to verify the received information, units of the Azerbaijani army attempted to stop and inspect vehicles transporting illegal military supplies. The opposing side opened fire and there were casualties and injuries from both sides as a result of the firefight,” the statement said.

Later the Defence Ministry confirmed that two of its servicemen were killed, naming them as senior lieutenant Alibayli Sahriyar, and Huseynov Esqin.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a statement accused Armenia of hypocrisy and reluctance to quit occupying policies.

“Such acts of aggression and provocations demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy against Azerbaijan, that Armenia's views on the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region. These actions once again prove the necessity of applying the border control-exit regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“In order to prevent such military provocations, Azerbaijan demands the implementation of the Trilateral Declaration, an end to the transportation of illegal weapons and ammunition, personnel, and mines from Armenia, and the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Today's armed incident once again confirms that the Armenian military-political leadership continues to commit sabotage and provocations against Azerbaijan, supplying weapons and ammunition, as well as manpower, to Azerbaijani territory. It is obvious that Yerevan continues the policy of aggression, despite the pseudo-peaceful rhetoric of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan brought to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that the fulfillment of the clauses of the trilateral declaration must be unconditionally and fully ensured, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the only road that can be used between the Karabakh economic region and Armenia is the Xankandi-Lacin road.

The ministry once again reminded the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that the transportation of goods for military and other purposes on other routes is absolutely inadmissible, adding that facts of the transportation of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment, including mines, fuel, and manpower from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region have been established before.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned the international community about the transportation of mines along the mentioned route.

