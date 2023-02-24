Azerbaijani parliament approves international document

24 February 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Parliament approved an international document, Azernews reports.

The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving Protocol No. 16 of the Convention "On the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms" was discussed at today's session of the parliament.

Following the parliamentary discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

The Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms is an international convention to protect human rights and political freedoms in Europe. The Convention was drafted in 1950 and entered into force on 3 September 1953. All member states of the Council of Europe are party to the convention and new members are expected to ratify the convention at the earliest opportunity.

Azerbaijan, having been a member of the Council of Europe since 2001, ratified the Convention in 2002

