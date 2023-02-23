Day 74: Azerbaijani eco-activists' vigil on Lachin road stands high [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 February 2023 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

For 74 consecutive days now, Azerbaijani eco-activists and representatives of non-governmental organizations have been picketing the Khankandi-Lachin road near Shusha, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed, Azernews reports.

The continuous peaceful protests near Shusha are directed against the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide unimpeded access to Azerbaijani experts to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Many misconceptions have formed around the picket, such as the ones claiming that the protesters are blocking the road and about a "humanitarian crisis" in the region. However, daily videos and photos prove the other way around.

Thus, at the time of writing, reports were available about the unimpeded passage of a total of 16 vehicles of Russian peacekeeping contingent on the Khankandi-Lachin road, where the protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan has been on since December 12.

---

