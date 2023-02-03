Romanian president gets acquainted with Azerbaijani culture [PHOTO]

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has gotten acquainted with Azerbaijani culture, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Klaus Iohannis visited the National Carpet Museum, where he was informed about Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving traditions.

He also familiarized himself with the museum's rich collection.

The Romanian president viewed the rare samples of piled and piles carpets exhibited at the museum.

The exposition includes seven main carpet weaving schools, including Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz.

During the museum tour, it was emphasized that thanks to the work carried out by Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijani carpet weaving art was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 16, 2010.

Furthermore, Klaus Iohannis visited the Icherisheher (The Old City), a historic core of Baku, where he was informed about the Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

Icherisheher became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The Romanian president also visited the Palace of Shirvanshahs, known as an architectural gem of the Shirvanshah dynasty.

In the 15th century, the Shirvanshah dynasty, under Ibrahim I of Shirvan, transferred its capital from Shamaha to Baku following a devastating earthquake.

He committed himself to the construction of the palace, which is believed to be a memorial complex built around the sacred worship place.

The palace complex was declared a museum in 1964, and taken under state protection.

The National Carpet Museum and Icherisheher made a strong impression on the Romanian president.

Recall that Klaus Iohannis was on an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 2-3.

As part of his visit, he met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral cooperation in various.

Among the main topics, the focus was on the talks on the agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary on the strategic partnership in the field of transport and green energy development.

The Romanian president also took part in the opening of the Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor.

