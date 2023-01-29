In phone talk with Iran's president, Azerbaijani leader strongly condemns terror act against nation's embassy

29 January 2023 00:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 28, Azernews reports with reference to Azertac.

During the telephone conversation, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the family of Orxan Asgarov, the deceased head of the security service of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist act committed against the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran and voiced his hope that this violent act of terror would be thoroughly investigated and the criminals would be punished with the utmost rigor of the law.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of conducting the investigation in a transparent manner. The president noted that another security guard of the embassy had taken on the terrorist with bare hands and managed to disarm him acting in an agile manner.

President Ilham Aliyev said that if the terrorist had not been disarmed, he would have targeted other employees of the embassy and their family members living in the apartment section of the embassy compound.

The president emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of diplomatic missions.

