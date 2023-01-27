Joint Winter Military Drills 2023 kick off in Turkiye's Kars [PHOTO]

27 January 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Separate Combined-Arms Army of Azerbaijan's Naxcivan exclave is still taking part in the global training exercises, codenamed Winter Exercises 2023, underway in Turkiye's Kars, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The service members from 17 other nations, along with Azerbaijan, involved in the military exercises completed tasks on various episodes in adverse weather and challenging terrain.

The main focus of international military exercises is to ensure combat interoperability during the interaction of the troops, exchange knowledge, and foster professional growth, as well as further develop the abilities of military personnel in the proficient use of contemporary weapons and equipment incorporated into the armament.

Notably, the members of the Separate Combined-Arms Army honorably represent Azerbaijan in international drills.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkiye on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, 2022, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

