Azerbaijani monitoring group from Ombudswoman's office assesses facilities for Armenian detainees

26 January 2023 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva and National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) group members constantly visit facilities where Armenian nationals, who have committed criminal offenses in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, are being kept.

Notably, physician and psychologist members of the NPM Group were also involved in monitorings.

According to Ombudswoman’s office, during the monitoring, group members held private talks with detained Armenian nationals along with other detainees, and presented the legislative acts on the appeal mechanisms to them in their languages. Besides, they mulled the issues related to the detention conditions in cells, as well as investigated their size, lighting, ventilation, personal hygiene, nutrition, sanitary, and healthcare service.

Furthermore, it was assessed that compliance with the requirements of the relevant legal norms concerning those persons was put in place and their rights, including to the necessary health service and psychological services, were ensured. The office noted that the interviewed detainees had no complaints about detention conditions, treatment, access to phone calls, correspondences, the right to receive information about the outside world (TV and publications), and access to healthcare services.

The monitoring observed that the cells were equipped with literature and information leaflets in the languages of the detainees and that they were provided with unhindered meeting opportunities with the ICRC representatives.

Additionally, the independent observations of the trial proceedings were carried out along with the visits.

At the time of monitoring, it was observed that all hearings were organized in compliance with the legislation and with respect to human rights and freedoms, as well as that the accused were provided with lawyers and interpreters, and all legal opportunities were created for all the accused and their lawyers.

