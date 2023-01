13 January 2023 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Pensions for persons, disabled during the war and the events of January 20, 1990, have been increased in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

The amount of the pension ranges from AZN330 ($194) to AZN500 ($294), depending on the degree of loss of functions of the body.

