First Turan Book Festival promoting Turanism via a series of books on the topic

14 January 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

The first Turan Book Festival, which will run until January 15, invites you to read and listen to valuable publications about the history, traditions, and future of the Great Turan idea.

The first and only mobile book app in Azerbaijan Audiokitab rose a great interest at the festival, which is attended by many of the country’s leading publishing houses, online bookstores, and sales centers.

Technological innovations remove possible limitations for those interested in science and reading. The presentation of classic and modern artistic examples from world literature, scientific literature, and textbooks performed by professional actors has made the Audiokitab application very popular.

The Audiokitab mobile application, which allows listening to thousands of books for a nominal subscription fee, is represented at the Turan Book Festival by the three-volume Golden Book of the Turk, the collection of lectures History of Turkish Peoples and bestsellers of famous Turkish authors.

Among meetings held within the framework of the festival, the meeting organized by Audiokitab with historian Karam Mammadov was met with great interest.

The mobile applications’ director, Ahliman Arshadli, said that since 2015, the Audiokitab mobile application has participated in dozens of book fairs with its audiobooks available in three languages.

The main mission of Audiokitab is to be useful for the most diverse groups of society interested in books, especially children.

Moreover, it tries to continuously develop the charity line by meeting the needs of the visually impaired for books. "All this serves the task of replacing one another with generations that know their historical roots, modern, educated, and broad-minded. Turanism is an idea of ​​global significance not only for Azerbaijan and Turkic-speaking countries but even for the whole world.

In this sense, being a participant in the first Turan festival is a moral responsibility and a great honor. The book festival, which starts with the motto "The future of Turan is in the book", is a mark of respect for the spirit of the intellectuals - great thinkers, who were sent to distant exiles, imprisoned, and subjected to merciless torture just for saying and writing the word `Turan'..."

It is possible to follow the course of the festival held with the support of the Science and Education Ministry, the DOST Agency, and the Baku Center of the Yunus Emre Institute, at the Passage-1901 exhibition hall, on the Instagram page.

The program includes discussions with Dr. Sadik Cetin, Prof. Dr. Ilyas Topsakal, Prof Adalat Tahirzada, etc., presentations of new publications, autograph sessions with authors, and master classes for children.

The first Turan festival provides an opportunity to communicate directly with those who explore the roots of the Ottoman period, the period of the republic, and Turkic culture.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz