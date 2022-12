31 December 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a message on Facebook on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

“Please enjoy this New Year’s message from CDA Guevara. We wish you a happy and prosperous New Year and we congratulate you on Azerbaijani International Solidarity Day!,” the embassy said.



