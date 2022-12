28 December 2022 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with headquarters in The Hague.

