Strategic Development Plan for Shusha State Reserve approved

The Strategic Development Plan for Shusha City State Reserve has been approved, Azernews reports.

A new internal auditor was appointed to the reserve as well.

Speaking with local media, Spokesperson for the Strategic Department Samaya Mammadova noted that the second meeting of the Supervisory Board was held under the leadership of the Azerbaijani president's special representative, chairman of Shusha City State Reserve's Supervisory Board Aydin Karimov.

Deputy Executive Director of Shusha City State Reserve, Acting Executive Director Tural Novruzov presented the Strategic Development Plan of the Shusha City State Reserve, which includes the main goals and is expected to be implemented by 2026, to the members of the Supervisory Board and the plan was adopted by general consent.

The meeting also discussed organizational issues. A new internal auditor was appointed to the Shusha State Reserve Department.

The Shusha City State Reserve ensures the protection and inviolability of the monuments of historical and cultural value as well as their restoration and study. It also focuses on the restoration, reconstruction, study, development, and popularization of Shusha city.

The reserve actively promotes cultural events and cultural services in the relevant areas.

Shusha City State Reserve aims to create favorable conditions for the full use of the city's historical, cultural, touristic, and recreational potential.

