Azerbaijani MPs condemn France's violation of human rights in Corsica

22 December 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani parliamentarians have strongly condemned France for the violation of the rights of the Corsicans, Azernews reports.

France has no right to speak about democracy, MP Musa Gasimli said that the history of France is the history of colonialism, tears, blood, and mass killings of people.

"In Corsica, people want freedom of use of their language and culture, but the French government responds to their request with guns. The actions of France must be condemned. No one has the right to speak to Azerbaijan in the language of threats and violence," he added.

Further, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said that France, seeking to teach Azerbaijan a lesson, violates universal human values on its territory.

“Today France is pursuing a completely inhumane policy in Corsica. These people want to speak their language. In response, France kills them. They kill their political opponents in prisons. France has no right to support separatist forces in Azerbaijan. Today we call on France to defend human rights in Corsica. This issue needs to be raised at the UN. Because France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Samadov stressed.

Emphasizing the occupation of Corsica by France and stating that the events shouldn’t go unnoticed, parliamentarians questioned France’s support for the separatist Arayik Harutyunyan while depriving the Corsicans of their rights.

Meanwhile, speaking at the session, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev noted that the corruption scandal in the European Parliament was proof that its members stood against Azerbaijan, in exchange for money received from Armenia.

"We are aware of the cases of the Armenian businessmen financing the European Parliament members," Ganjaliyev noted.

