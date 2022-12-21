Azerbaijan, UN mull further co-op [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

On December 20, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andeeva, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The meeting covered topics related to the future agenda of cooperation as well as the current state of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized how Azerbaijan as a UN member actively takes part in the UN's global development initiatives. Information was also provided at the meeting on the construction and restoration projects underway in Karabakh that saw liberation from the Armenian occupation, as well as the danger posed by landmines.

The UN's resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, recalled with pleasure the celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN. In relation to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals-2030 agenda, she emphasized the significance of the work done by Azerbaijan.

Ideas on how to cooperate more in the areas of education, healthcare, energy, and other topics were discussed at the meeting, and opportunities to expand existing cooperation were also taken into consideration.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the United Nations since March 2, 1992, when the UN General Assembly admitted the country during its 46th session.

In May 1992, the Republic of Azerbaijan established its Permanent Mission in New York City. Azerbaijan applied to the UN General Assembly for membership on October 29, 1991, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2012-2013 term. It has reached out to the international community, particularly Europe, through the United Nations. Azerbaijan improved its relations with the United Nations by collaborating with UN agencies and bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Food Programme, and financial institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz