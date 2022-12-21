Turkic States Organization's diaspora structures should act coordinated – deputy sec general

21 December 2022 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Diaspora organizations of the Organization of Turkic States should act in a coordinated manner, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization Yerzhan Mukash said, speaking at the International Baku-Shusha Forum on December 20, Trend reports.

He talked about the efforts aimed to strengthen diasporas' position in the countries where they operate.

"We will do our best to enhance the organization's collaboration with diaspora structures," Mukash said.

