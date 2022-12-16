On initiative of VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, employees of Foundation's representative office in Russia visit Center for Promotion of Family Education [PHOTO]
By Trend
Employees of the representative office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russia, on the initiative of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, on the eve of the New Year, have visited the students of the Center for the Promotion of Family Education - "Our House", to celebrate the holiday with the orphans, Trend reports.
to be updated
