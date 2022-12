2 December 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Margareta Cederfelt within the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Poland's Lodz, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

