Azerbaijani president amends board of State Customs Committee

28 November 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amended decree №170 from May 1, 1995 "On approval of the State Customs Committee Board of Republic of Azerbaijan".

The decree №170 from May 1, 1995, "On the approval of the State Customs Committee Board of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is amended as follows:

- The words "Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" are excluded;

- After the words "Head of the Legal Department of the State Customs Committee's Administration", the words "Head of the Nakhchivan General Administration of Customs" are added.

---

