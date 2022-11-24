Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar & Dashkasan

24 November 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Units of the Armenian armed forces along the border with Azerbaijan shelled positions of the army, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the settlements of Istisu and Gunashli of Basarkechar region periodically fired from 2215 (GMT+4) November 22 to 0115 November 23 on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar District and Astaf settlement of Dashkasan District using small arms of various calibers.

"Moreover, on November 22 from 1548 to 1820, members of the illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Shusha and Tartar directions. Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz