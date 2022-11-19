New diplomatic missions to further strengthen Azerbaijan's diplomatic efforts – MFA

19 November 2022 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New diplomatic missions will further strengthen Azerbaijan's diplomatic efforts, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry's tweet.

"The Azerbaijani Parliament approved bills on the opening of Embassies in Albania, Israel, Kenya, a permanent mission at the UN office in Nairobi, and a Representative Office in Palestine. The new diplomatic missions will further strengthen our diplomatic efforts," the ministry wrote.

